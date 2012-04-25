NEW YORK, April 25 Pipeline and terminal company NuStar Energy LP said on Wednesday it sees high customer interest in expanding storage capability at its St. Eustatius terminal in the Caribbean and its St. James, Louisiana, terminal.

"These projects could add an incremental 400,000 barrels per day of throughput for our pipeline transportation segment over the next 3 to 4 years," company executives said in NuStar's first-quarter 2012 earnings call.