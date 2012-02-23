* Pipeline part of company's Midwest network

* Regional diesel supply not affected, company says (Adds details)

Feb 23 NuStar Energy said on Thursday it shut down a diesel pipeline after discovering a leak on Monday in a remote area about 2 miles (3.2 km) north of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The 6 inch (0.15 meter) pipeline is part of Nustar's Midwest pipeline network.

The line's shutdown will not affect diesel supply in the region since there is an abundant supply in the company's nearby terminals, company spokesman Greg Matula said.

However, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Midwest Group Three market were seen stronger on Thursday, up a quarter cent to 6.50 cents under the March heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The leak was quickly contained, cleanup efforts are under way, and another team is on-site repairing the line, Matula added.

The company has launched an investigation into the cause of the leak and said the leak probably spilled less than 500 barrels of diesel. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jim Marshall)