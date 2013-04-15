HOUSTON, April 15 NuStar Energy L.P. has
restarted a crude oil pipeline in South Texas after a leak of up
to 25 barrels forced a shutdown and repair, the company said on
Monday.
A seven-mile portion of the 12-inch pipeline that runs from
LaSalle County to McMullen County in Texas was isolated and shut
on Friday when an aerial patrol saw the leak. Crews cleaned up
the oil near Cotulla, Texas, on Saturday and the line restarted
Sunday morning, NuStar said.
"The total volume of the spill is estimated to be between 20
and 25 barrels, and an investigation into the root cause of the
leak continues," the company said.