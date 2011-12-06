* NuStar sees St. James becoming a second oil hub

* NuStar mulls St. Eustatius terminal expansion

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Dec 6 NuStar Energy, one of the nation's largest pipeline and terminal operators, said on Tuesday it sees the St. James oil hub in Louisiana becoming a "second Cushing".

In a broadcast at a conference, the company said it already has a significant exposure to storage tanks at the hub, which is the loading point of Light Louisiana Sweet crude, the Gulf Coast's benchmark cash crude oil

It has finished phase one of an expansion for two customers of about 125,000 barrels and will add another 125,000 to 150,000 barrels of storage there, reaching about 75 percent of refinery operations on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of West Texas Intermediate, has seen inventories grow as flows of shale oil from the Bakken and Canadian crude fill it to near record levels.

Lack of pipeline capacity to move the crude out of storage down to the Gulf Coast refineries has depressed the price of WTI versus other more portable crudes.

"We will be able to reach 75 percent of refinery capacity," Steve Blank, senior vice president, NuStar CFO and treasurer told attendees at a Wells Fargo symposium held in New York about the additional storage in St. James, its pipeline ventures currently in operation and in the construction stage.

NuStar is also in a previously announced joint venture with EOG Resources, a large producer in the Eagle Ford and other shale oil plays.

The companies plan to build a new rail unit to come online in the first quarter of 2012 and two storage tanks with a combined 360,000 barrels of capacity by May 2012 at St. James.

NuStar is moving the light, sweet shale oils into St. James for blending to make them more palatable to Gulf Coast refineries, many of which need a heavier, more sour crude feed.

In conjunction with privately held Koch Pipelines, NuStar has already upped pipeline capacity from the Eagle Ford play by 30,000 barrels per day by reactivating a pipeline that carries the oil to terminals in Corpus Christi.

NuStar also has a 13 million barrel storage facility on the Dutch island of St. Eustatius in the Caribbean which it is considering expanding by 11 million to hold Brazilian crude oil for a big national oil company, which it did name.

NuStar said the facility is ideal for offloading of crude oil from VLCCs.

PIPELINES TO GULF

NuStar, which began life as Valero Logistics, a spin off of the large U.S. refiner, has several pipelines which serve refineries owned by Valero, including a few acquired in the Diamond Shamrock and Ultramar purchase back in the 1990's.

One of pipelines, which saw volumes shrink as diesel exports grew, has found new life with Eagle Ford Shale, Blank said.

A another line carries Eagle Ford from the area of Valero's 100,000-barrel-per-day Three River refinery to Corpus Christi.

While Three River runs some Eagle Ford, it cannot solely subsist on the very light, sweet crude and so another 12 inch line carries additional crude up from Corpus for blending.

Once Eagle Ford shale oil reaches the port of Corpus Christi via pipeline, it can put on the water and taken up to East Coast refineries.

Three of the seven refineries on the East Coast will be closed if they are not sold. Two already have ceased operations due to poor refinery profit margins because they are configured to imported light, sweet crude priced at about $20 per higher than WTI,

Running oils like Eagle Ford, priced off the cheaper WTI, would be advantageous for the refineries.