Jan 14 Nutanix, a San Jose-based datacenter
infrastructure company, has raised $101 million, it said in a
press release Tuesday.
The company makes equipment that allows companies to run
virtual datacenters, or Internet-based data storage and related
services, on a large scale. Its customers include online auction
service eBay, healthcare company McKesson, and
automaker Toyota.
Riverwood Capital and SAP Venture led the funding round,
with new investors Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and
Greenspring Associates participating. Existing investors
Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Battery
Ventures joined the round.
Nutanix, founded in 2009, last raised funds in 2012. It has
now raised a total of $172.2 million in four funding rounds. The
new cash will help fund its global expansion, the company said
in its release.