By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 4
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Nutanix on Monday
disclosed a rise in quarterly revenues to a record high in a new
regulatory filing that signaled the high-tech computing and
storage company is proceeding with plans to go public.
Nutanix is among technology companies waiting for
stock market volatility to subside before it launches an initial
public offering. This year has not seen any tech IPOs.
The U.S. IPO market in the first quarter hit its lowest
level since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, according
to Renaissance Capital, a global IPO investment adviser.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires
companies preparing an IPO to keep financial records up to date,
so Nutanix's filing suggests it has not put its plans on ice.
The San Jose, California company reported $102.7 million in
revenue for the three-month period ending Jan. 31, a 17 percent
increase over the previous quarter and an 81 percent increase
over the same period a year ago.
The company's losses have been growing along with its
revenue. For the six-month period ending in January, it lost
nearly $71.8 million, a 27 percent increase from the previous
year, when the company lost $56.3 million.
At this pace, Nutanix is on track to have its best year yet
in revenues. Last fiscal year, it had $241.4 million in revenue,
according to regulatory filings. It has made more than three
quarters of that during just the first half of the current
fiscal year.
Nutanix was valued at $2 billion at its last private
financing round in August 2014. Its backers include Battery
Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Fidelity Investments and Goldman
Sachs, among others.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last year that
the IPO could value Nutanix at more than $2.5 billion, including
debt. Since then, however, valuations of many privately held
tech companies have come under fire as excessive.
Nutanix has already faced scrutiny from at least one
investor. Fidelity marked down its stake in the company by more
than 10 percent between January and February, according to a
disclosure released by Fidelity last week.
