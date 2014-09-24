Sept 24 Artificial sweetener maker NutraSweet Co
said on Wednesday it would exit its aspartame business by the
end of the year, citing increasing foreign competition.
Aspartame, which is about 200 times sweeter than sugar, is
widely used to sweeten diet sodas.
"Low-cost imports now dominate the aspartame market, making
it impossible for us to sustain a profitable business ...,"
Chief Executive William DeFer said in a statement.
The company markets its aspartame-based sweeteners under the
brand name NutraSweet aspartame.
NutraSweet, which also sells brands such as neotame and
Twinsweet, said it would shut down its aspartame and
L-phenylalanine production plant in Augusta, Georgia.
The company said it would offer severance payments and
placement assistance to the about 210 people employed at the
plant.
NutraSweet's exit leaves Merisant as a major player in the
aspartame-based artificial sweetener business.
Merisant could not be immediately reached for comment.
Beverage companies have struggled to hold on to customers
amid fears about the safety of FDA-approved aspartame, which has
sweetened diet soda for 30 years.
However, the European Union's food safety watchdog said in
December that aspartame posed no health risks at currently
approved consumption levels.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)