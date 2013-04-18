* Lower demand in Spain for chicken requires cost cuts
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch food group Nutreco
said on Thursday it may cut jobs and shut down a production line
at its poultry business in Spain because the economic crisis has
led to a drop in demand for meat such as chicken.
At the end of last year, Nutreco had almost 3,200 employees
in Spain where it raises and processes chickens for Spanish
retailers including supermarket chain Mercadona. It also sells
feed for poultry, cows, and pigs.
Investor relations director Jurgen Pullens said it was too
early to say how many jobs could be cut. He said Nutreco would
not shut down factories, and that the reorganisation would be
"limited" in scope.
"It could be in terms of people, possibly shutting down a
production line, those kind of changes," he said, adding that
Spain was an isolated case.
"If volumes go down - Spain is not an easy market - you try
to cope with it in a smart manner."
In a trading update on Thursday, Nutreco said it expected
first-half earnings before interest taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) and exceptional items of about 90 million euros ($117
million), down 13 percent from a year ago, mainly because of
lower demand for its fish feed.
It said fish feed demand fell almost 13 percent in terms of
volume in the first quarter, citing low water temperatures which
led to slower growth and therefore lower food requirements. But
it expects volumes to grow for the full year.
Nutreco reported first-quarter revenue of 1.14 billion
euros, up 1.3 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected
quarterly sales of 1.17 billion euros.
Nutreco shares initially fell as much as 6.6 percent to a
four-month low but quickly recovered to trade up 0.5 percent at
67.26 euros by 0940 GMT, compared with a 0.28 percent fall of
the STOXX Europe 600 Food and Beverages index.
"We consider this to be a buy opportunity," KBC Securities
analyst Pascale Weber said in a note.
"Fish feed volumes were down 13 percent in the first quarter
but for the full year management expects positive volume growth.
We therefore expect a recovery in sales volumes and
profitability during the coming quarters."
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)