AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Dutch animal feed group
Nutreco reported on Thursday third-quarter revenue of
1.48 billion euros ($1.94 billion), slightly above analysts'
forecast.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
revenue of 1.455 billion euros.
It confirmed its full-year outlook for earnings before
interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) before exceptional
items of 260 million euros.
Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major
poultry processor, has a global market share of more than a
third in salmon feed.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)