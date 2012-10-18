AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Dutch animal feed group Nutreco reported on Thursday third-quarter revenue of 1.48 billion euros ($1.94 billion), slightly above analysts' forecast.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast revenue of 1.455 billion euros.

It confirmed its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) before exceptional items of 260 million euros.

Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major poultry processor, has a global market share of more than a third in salmon feed. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)