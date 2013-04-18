UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch food group Nutreco on Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly below forecasts, and predicted a fall in operating profit in the first half of the year due to a lower result in its fish feed operations.
The producer of fish and animal feed reported first-quarter revenue of 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion), up 1.3 percent from a year ago 2012. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected quarterly sales of 1.17 billion euros.
Nutreco said it expects first-half earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) and exceptional items of approximately 90 million euros, down from 103.7 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
March 29 A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to undo a class action lawsuit by manager trainees in six states who say they were unlawfully denied overtime pay.
March 29 The southern Michigan headquarters of food producer Kellogg Co were evacuated and nearly two dozen people were transported to hospital for treatment due to a Freon leak on Wednesday, fire and company officials said.