AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch food group Nutreco beat forecasts for its first-half earnings on Thursday and said it expects full-year profit to be at least on a level with last year.

It reported first-half earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) and exceptional items of 94.1 million euros ($125 million), above the 90 million euros the company had predicted back in April, and down 9.2 percent from a year ago, mainly because of weaker results at its fish feed division.

Revenue rose 1.9 percent to 2.399 billion euros.

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, Nutreco expects full-year EBITA before exceptional items to be at least in line with 2012," it said, when the result reported was 262.1 million euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected underlying EBITA of 90.6 million euros on revenue of 2.374 billion euros.

Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major poultry processor, reiterated it was considering selling its Spanish and Portuguese animal feed business. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)