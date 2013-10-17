(Adds details, quotes)
AMSTERDAM Oct 17 Dutch animal feed group
Nutreco cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday
because of difficult conditions in the fish feed sector,
particularly in Norway where it faces tough competition and in
China.
It said earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) and before exceptional items would be about 255 million
euros ($344 million), having previously said they would be at
least in line with last year's 262.1 million euros.
The fish feed business, which accounts for just under half
of group sales, is now expected to report full-year EBITA before
exceptional items well below last year's figure of 142 million
euros, despite acquisitions in Ecuador and Egypt, Nutreco said.
"The EBITA contribution of newly acquired companies will be
more than offset mainly by lower margins in Norway and to a
lesser extent, an adverse foreign currency impact," Nutreco said
in a trading update.
"The operating result in Q3 was lower than the same quarter
of 2012 due to a lower EBITA margin in Norway in a challenging
market environment and lower results in China."
Nutreco said it expects EBITA before exceptional items from
its animal nutrition business - which accounts for just over
half of group sales - to be in line with last year's figure of
149.2 million euros.
The Dutch firm reported flat third-quarter revenue of 1.49
billion euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had on
average expected sales of 1.53 billion euros, with forecasts
ranging from 1.44 billion to 1.58 billion.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell and Mark
Potter)