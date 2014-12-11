AMSTERDAM Dec 11 U.S. food company Cargill
said it still wanted to buy Nutreco, pushing
shares in the Dutch nutrition company up more than 4 percent as
investors reacted to the prospect of a bidding war with rival
contender SHV.
Nutreco said last month it preferred a 44.50 euro ($55) per
share offer from SHV, a Dutch family-owned investment firm, to
Cargill's 43.20 euro offer, because Cargill wanted to split the
firm between itself and private equity investor Permira.
In a short statement on Thursday, Cargill said it would now
go it alone, without Permira, and that it no longer intended to
break Nutreco up.
" remains interested in pursuing the acquisition of
Nutreco ... on a stand-alone basis," the U.S company said,
adding that it had asked Nutreco for access to due diligence.
"We believe we would be very good stewards of the Nutreco
business in the interest of all stakeholders," Cargill added.
Shares in Nutreco were up 4.26 percent at 46.67 euros at
1149 GMT.
($1 = 0.8027 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char)