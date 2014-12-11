(Recasts, adds Nutreco response, details)
AMSTERDAM Dec 11 U.S. commodities company
Cargill said on Thursday it would bid alone for Dutch
animal feed company Nutreco and pledged not to break up
the business to try to capture the initiative from rival bidder
SHV.
Shares in global fish and animal feed supplier Nutreco rose
more than 4 percent as investors warmed to the prospect of a
bidding war.
Howver, Nutreco said Cargill had made no formal offer and
that any bid would need to match terms of SHV's 3.1 billion euro
($3.85 billion) bid.
"We have not received a concrete, written proposal that is
likely to qualify or evolve to a competing offer," Nutreco said.
"There is no doubt that it is clear to Cargill what will
constitute a potential competing offer."
Cargill originally said it would make a joint 43.20 euro bid
with private equity house Permira, afterwards splitting
Nutreco's animal and fish feed divisions into two separate
companies.
SHV's offer of 44.50 euros a share values the company at 3.1
billion euros but the Dutch family investment house also
committed in its offer memorandum to making no redundancies, not
breaking the company up and keeping its headquarters in the
Netherlands.
On Thursday morning, Cargill changed its position, saying in
a statement that it still wanted to buy Nutreco and that it
would bid alone and not break the company up.
The bidding activity around the company comes amid a spate
of deals in the animal feed industry as global players seek a
bigger piece of the food supply chain.
One of the world's largest listed feed companies, Nutreco
has itself been trying to bolster its global position, recently
buying two Brazilian feed companies to boost its emerging
markets presence.
($1 = 0.8042 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char/Keith
Weir)