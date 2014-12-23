AMSTERDAM Dec 23 Shares in Nutreco
fell 5 percent on Tuesday after U.S. commodities company Cargill
said it was pulling its bid for the Dutch animal feed
maker.
Cargill had been at the centre of a bid battle with private
Dutch investment firm SHV which is now left as the lone bidder
with an offer valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros ($3.8
billion).
Cargill said late Monday it was no longer pursuing the
acquisition after considering "the attractiveness of acquiring
Nutreco relative to alternative potential investments."
Nutreco shares were down 5 percent at 44.20 euros by 0910
GMT on Tuesday in Amsterdam.
SHV has made an offer of 44.50 euros a share which won the
backing of the Nutreco board. SHV, which has its roots in a 19th
century coal trading company, has committed to making no
redundancies, not breaking the company up and keeping its
headquarters in the Netherlands.
The bidding activity around the company comes amid a spate
of deals in the animal feed industry as global players seek a
bigger piece of the food supply chain.
One of the world's largest listed feed companies, Nutreco
has itself been trying to bolster its global position, recently
buying two Brazilian feed companies to boost its emerging
markets presence.
Nutreco had sales of 5.2 billion euros last year.
($1 = 0.8173 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Keith Weir)