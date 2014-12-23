(Adds SHV stake now more than 15 percent in second paragraph)
AMSTERDAM Dec 23 Shares in Nutreco
fell five percent on Tuesday after U.S. commodities company
Cargill said it was pulling out of a bid battle for
the Dutch animal feed maker.
Cargill's withdrawal leaves the field clear for Dutch
investment firm SHV which has made an offer valuing the company
at around 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion). SHV said on Tuesday
it now owned 15.3 percent of Nutreco's issued share capital.
Minneapolis-based Cargill said it was no longer pursuing a
deal after considering "the attractiveness of acquiring Nutreco
relative to alternative potential investments."
That represented a change of heart after Cargill said
earlier this month that it was interested in the business but
would go it alone, rather than bidding with private equity
investor Permira.
Nutreco shares were down 5 percent at 44.17 euros by 1015
GMT on Tuesday in Amsterdam as the prospect of further rival
bids faded.
SHV has made an offer of 44.50 euros a share which won the
backing of the Nutreco board. SHV, which has its roots in a 19th
century coal trading company, has committed to making no
redundancies, not breaking the company up and keeping its
headquarters in the Netherlands.
The bidding activity around the company comes amid a spate
of deals in the animal feed industry as global players seek a
bigger piece of the food supply chain.
One of the world's largest listed feed companies, Nutreco
has itself been trying to bolster its global position, recently
buying two Brazilian feed companies to boost its emerging
markets presence.
Nutreco had sales of 5.2 billion euros last year.
($1 = 0.8173 euros)
