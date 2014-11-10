AMSTERDAM Nov 10 SHV, a family-owned Dutch investment firm, has raised its offer for Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco to 44.50 euros ($54.87) a share in response to an unsolicited bid by U.S. rival Cargill, Nutreco said on Monday.

Nutreco said it preferred the increased bid of 44.50 euros per share from local partner SHV because Cargill's offer would entail breaking up the company with the help of private equity firm Permira.

SHV made a bid of 40 euros per share for Nutreco on Oct. 20, valuing the company at 2.7 billion euros.

The new offer represents a premium of 58 percent to the closing price prior to the bid. Cargill has offered 43.20 euros a share.

Cargill's plan is for the U.S. food company to acquire Nutreco's fish feed business, while Permira would take the animal nutrition business.

Nutreco said the plan would entail significant "execution uncertainties." (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Louise Heavens)