AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 Dutch animal and fish feed firm Nutreco NV has appointed Knut Nesse, chief operating officer of its aquaculture business, to take over from Chief Executive Wout Dekker, who is to step down after 12 years in the job.

Nesse, a Norwegian, has held several management jobs at Nutreco, most recently at its fish feed business which accounts for a third of group sales and 40 percent of profit, and which has expanded through acquisitions in Asia.

He will take over from Dekker, 55, who has been at Nutreco for nearly 30 years and will leave by the end of this year.

Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major poultry processor, competes with companies such as U.S agribusiness giant Cargill and DSM.

A Rabobank research note suggested Dekker could be leaving to do something different or perhaps for reasons related to Nutreco's unsuccessful bid for animal feeds producer Provimi, which Cargill bought last year for 1.5 billion euros.

"We welcome the appointment of Knut Nesse who has expanded the fish feed division very successfully," the Rabobank analysts wrote.

Dekker said he would continue in his role on the supervisory boards of other companies, (which includes Rabobank) and would further develop his "entrepreneurial interests."

Nutreco said it was well placed to grow this year and reiterated plans to expand in emerging markets such as Russia, China and Brazil where rising incomes are expected to drive demand for meat, fish and dairy produce.

"We have 600 million euros available for acquisitions. It doesn't mean that all of it will be spent in 2012," Dekker told a press conference. "Our main acquisition targets are in Brazil and China, and also other countries in Latin America and southeast Asia."

Earlier on Thursday, Nutreco reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for continuing operations of 231.6 million euros, up 10.2 percent from a year ago, on revenue of 4.721 billion euros, up 13.3 percent.

Nutreco said in November it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and before exceptional items to be "at least" 230 million euros.

The results excluded Hendrix, a supplier of compound feed in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands which Nutreco agreed to sell last year to Netherlands-based ForFarmers for 92.5 million euros.

Nutreco's aquaculture division reported a 25 percent rise in core profits to 118.7 million euros thanks to strong growth in Chile. Its acquisition of Shihai fish and shrimp feed company in China last year gave it access to the largest aquaculture feed market in the world.

The group's shares were down 1.4 percent in a slightly firmer Amsterdam market. The stock is up 7 percent this year, whereas the midcap index is up 14 percent.

The company has consistently been able to pass on higher costs for crops such as grain, corn and soya bean.

But Dekker warned that for animal feed producers such as Nutreco, big swings in commodity prices and a lack of investment in the agricultural sector overall were the main concerns because this could affect availability of raw materials.

"Volatility is worse than price hikes. A lot of people are exposed to high volumes and low margins, and you need to be able to predict the prices," he said.

"There has been a lack of investment in agriculture, and this economic crisis is not helping," he said. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Roberta Cowan and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb and Jane Merriman)