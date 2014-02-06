(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Dutch animal feed group Nutreco said on Thursday it has put its compound feed and meat businesses in Spain and Portugal up for sale and will focus on its core animal nutrition and fish feed operations.

Nutreco said last year that it was considering options - including divestment - for the Spanish and Portuguese businesses.

They have sales of 1.4 billion euros ($1.89 billion), or roughly a quarter of the group's total, an operating profit of 40 million euros and 3,500 employees.

"It's a very solid business," Gosse Boon, chief financial officer, told reporters on a conference call.

Nutreco reported full-year results on Thursday adjusted for the planned divestment.

Full-year earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) from continuing operations and before exceptional items fell 4.3 percent to 215.7 million euros. Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 3.87 billion euros.

Knut Nesse, chief executive, said results had been hit by factors including high commodity prices which affected Nutreco's customers, lower results in the fish feed business especially in Norway and China, as well as adverse foreign currency moves.

Nutreco said the planned divestment and fewer-than-expected sizeable acquisitions meant it has revised its financial guidance.

It said it is now targeting a rise in EBITA margin to 5.5-6.5 percent, average organic sales volume growth in animal nutrition of 3 percent and in fish feed of 5 percent.

($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Jason Neely)