AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Dutch animal feed group Nutreco
said on Thursday it has put its compound feed and meat
businesses in Spain and Portugal up for sale and will focus on
its core animal nutrition and fish feed operations.
Nutreco said last year that it was considering options -
including divestment - for the Spanish and Portuguese
businesses.
They have sales of 1.4 billion euros ($1.89 billion), or
roughly a quarter of the group's total, an operating profit of
40 million euros and 3,500 employees.
"It's a very solid business," Gosse Boon, chief financial
officer, told reporters on a conference call.
Nutreco reported full-year results on Thursday adjusted for
the planned divestment.
Full-year earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) from continuing operations and before exceptional items
fell 4.3 percent to 215.7 million euros. Revenue rose 1.2
percent to 3.87 billion euros.
Knut Nesse, chief executive, said results had been hit by
factors including high commodity prices which affected Nutreco's
customers, lower results in the fish feed business especially in
Norway and China, as well as adverse foreign currency moves.
Nutreco said the planned divestment and fewer-than-expected
sizeable acquisitions meant it has revised its financial
guidance.
It said it is now targeting a rise in EBITA margin to
5.5-6.5 percent, average organic sales volume growth in animal
nutrition of 3 percent and in fish feed of 5 percent.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
