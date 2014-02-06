AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Nutreco NV :
* Says Nutreco moves closer to core businesses
* Viggo halseth, COO aquaculture, becomes chief innovation
officer in the new
executive committee from 6 February
* Jerry vergeer,COO animal nutrition and member of the
executive board will
step down from the executive board from 6 February
* Expects EBITA-margin to increase in the range from 5.5 pct to
6.5 pct (2013: 5.6 pct)
* After careful consideration we intend to divest a large part
of our non-core
businesses - CEO
* Short term revenue may be tempered by co's largest salmon
feed customer
marine harvest to invest in feed capacity in Norway
* Says Nutreco will focus on organic growth and will continue
to pursue
value-creative acquisition opportunities