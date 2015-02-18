AMSTERDAM Feb 18 SHV Holdings on Wednesday said it cannot yet close its 3.18 billion euro ($3.62 billion) takeover of Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco because the deal has not been approved by Ukrainian regulators.

SHV said it had no reason to think regulators in Ukraine would reject the deal, and extended its offer until 28 April.

However, "due to the volatile situation in Ukraine, it is uncertain at which point in time the Ukrainian competition authority will take a decision," SHV said in a statement.

The family-owned SHV said that shares tendered under its offer, plus shares in Nutreco it already controls, represent 93.37 percent of all shares in Nutreco.

On Jan. 30, SHV offered 45.25 euros in cash per share for Nutreco, a 60 percent premium to the stock's price before a bidding war broke out over Nutreco in October.

SHV says it views Nutreco as a good long-term investment due to its growth prospects in emerging markets.

($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)