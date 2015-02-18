BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
AMSTERDAM Feb 18 SHV Holdings on Wednesday said it cannot yet close its 3.18 billion euro ($3.62 billion) takeover of Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco because the deal has not been approved by Ukrainian regulators.
SHV said it had no reason to think regulators in Ukraine would reject the deal, and extended its offer until 28 April.
However, "due to the volatile situation in Ukraine, it is uncertain at which point in time the Ukrainian competition authority will take a decision," SHV said in a statement.
The family-owned SHV said that shares tendered under its offer, plus shares in Nutreco it already controls, represent 93.37 percent of all shares in Nutreco.
On Jan. 30, SHV offered 45.25 euros in cash per share for Nutreco, a 60 percent premium to the stock's price before a bidding war broke out over Nutreco in October.
SHV says it views Nutreco as a good long-term investment due to its growth prospects in emerging markets.
($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.