Oct 20 Nutreco NV :

* Revenue Q3 2014 eur 1,428.9 million; a decrease of 4.1 pct from Q3 2013 of which -2.2 pct was due to foreign exchange effects

* Nutreco confirms its outlook: full-year 2014 EBITA before exceptional items from continuing operations to be at least equal to last year (2013: eur 256.3 million)

* Confident we will achieve a full-year EBITA before exceptional items of at least equal to last year-CEO