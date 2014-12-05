BRIEF-HaiNan Pearl River Holdings expects to return profitable in FY 2017 Q1
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
Dec 5 Nutreco Nv
* Recommended cash offer by SHV for all outstanding ordinary Nutreco shares
* Recommended public cash offer for all nutreco shares at an offer price of 44.50 euro (cum dividend) in cash per share representing a premium of 58% to closing price of Friday Oct. 17 2014
* Nutreco and SHV have agreed on certain important non-financial covenants, including no break up of Nutreco, headquarters remaining in Netherlands, no redundancies and employee rights being respected
* SHV will finance proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources
* Offer is subject to satisfaction or waiver of offer conditions, including a 95% acceptance condition which offeror can waive to 66 2/3% without approval of boards
* Offer period commences on Dec. 10 2014 at 09.00 hours CET and ends on Feb. 17 2015 at 17.40 hours CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
* Xiongan 'concept stocks' fall on promise to fight speculation