(Updates with share downgrade, price fall)

June 11 Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NV said on Wednesday it was unable to find a suitable buyer for its Spanish and Portuguese businesses, which it put under strategic review in 2013.

"It has become apparent that at the current time no agreement at a fair valuation and in the best interests of all stakeholders can be reached," it said.

The businesses, which have sales of 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and 3,500 employees, will remain part of the company as a new unit called Compound Feed & Meat Iberia, Nutreco said in a statement.

KBC Securities lowered its rating for Nutreco to "hold" from "accumulate" in response to the decision not to sell the Iberian business. The brokerage said in a trading note it was also worried about price pressure in the fish feed market due to rising production capacity.

Nutreco shares were down 3.4 percent to 31 euros in late morning trading in Amsterdam.

Discussions with several potential buyers have taken place since the operations were put up for sale in February, but none were successful.

Nutreco on Wednesday also maintained its outlook for its results for the first half of 2014, which will include the Iberian operations.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation before exceptional items for continuing operations for the first half of 2014 will be "clearly higher" than the first half year of 2013, when it reported 94.1 million euros, it said.

($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jason Neely)