June 12 Nutreco Nv Nutreco :
* Start Buy Back programme nutreco shares on 12 june 2014
* Share buy-back programme will be carried out in order to
cover future stock dividends and employee stock plans
* Nutreco announces that a share buy-back programme for
1,400,000 shares (approximately eur45 million) will start on 12
june 2014.
* Share buy-back programme will ultimately end on 31
december 2014, unless maximum number of 1,400,000 shares has
been repurchased prior to that date.
* Maximum price to be paid for nutreco shares will be 110%
of average closing price of last five preceding trading days on
nyse euronext amsterdam stock exchange.
* Nutreco has mandated ABN Amro to undertake share buy-back
programme.
