March 5 Nutrisystem Inc forecast a surprise loss for the first quarter as the weight loss company resorts to promotions to entice customers, sending its shares down 11 percent in trading after the bell.

The lower customer count coming out of 2011 will hurt the first quarter of 2012, Chief Executive Joe Redling said on a conference call with analysts.

"While our first quarter financial performance may not be the dramatic and immediate turnaround that many investors and analysts expected, we are in a very different place than we were a year ago," he said.

The company has seen a "significant" increase in demand for the first several weeks of the year as consumers responded to its new product line for the 2012 diet season, Redling said.

Nutrisystem is attempting to rebound from a disappointing 2011 when it was hurt by a weak consumer environment. As part of its efforts, it has signed singer Janet Jackson and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw as brand ambassadors.

For the first quarter, Nutrisystem expects a loss of 5 cents to 10 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In the first quarter we are forecasting a loss ... due to in-quarter, promotional strategies designed to build demand for the full year," Chief Financial Officer David Clark said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company, which offers weight loss programs and sells its products directly to customers, reported a loss of $1.2 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a profit of $7.1 million, or 25 cents, last year.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $66.9 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 2 cents a share on revenue of $64.4 million.

Last month, rival Herbalife Ltd reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and upped its full-year outlook, while Weight Watchers Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast a full-year profit largely below analyst estimates.

Nutrisystem shares were down 11 percent at $10.60 in trading after the bell. They closed at $11.88 on Monday on the Nasdaq.