Nov 6 Nutritional Holdings Ltd
* Group turnover remained stagnant at r19.3 million in six
months ended Aug 31 compared to r19.2 million in previous
corresponding period
* Gross profit decreased by 3 pct to r7.8 mln
* Headline (loss) per share (cents) - basic and diluted
(0.11) cents versus (0.10) cents
* Group's gearing remains low at 0.7 pct before short term
overdraft banking facilities and 18 pct after accounting for its
short term banking facilities
* Upon conclusion of BEE transaction mokgatahla will take up
position of group chief executive officer
* BEE transaction will see Philiani inject much needed
funding into group as well as create a base from which
management will be able to unlock potential of its plant in
Klerksdorp
* Rob Etchells will remain director of company as chief
operating officer
