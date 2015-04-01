April 1 NuVasive Inc said Chief Executive Office Alex Lukianov resigned after an independent investigation showed he had not complied with the medical device maker's expense reimbursement and personnel policies.

The company said the amounts involved were not material to financial results.

NuVasive also appointed board member Greg Lucier as interim CEO. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)