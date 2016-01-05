Jan 5 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc
, a U.S. provider of environmental services to the energy
sector, has been working with investment bank Lazard Ltd
on restructuring its debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Nuverra has been looking at several financial restructuring
options, including a potential debt exchange, the people said
this week, asking not to be identified because the deliberations
are confidential.
Nuverra and Lazard declined to comment.
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Nuverra has been weighed down by
debt that totaled $520 million as of Sept. 30. Its $400 million
in notes due in 2018 are trading at distressed levels, and the
company has seen its revenue fall as customers decrease drilling
amid the prolonged slump in oil prices.
Nuverra, with a market cap around $14 million, had its
credit facility slashed by $70 million to reflect lower
appraisal values of machinery and equipment, leaving the company
with less than $5 million left to borrow under the facility,
according to its financial results for the period ended Sept.
30.
The company had $31.6 million in cash on hand as of Sept.
30.
Depressed oil prices and additional spending cuts at
exploration and production companies, often the customers of
services firms like Nuverra, will pressure services firms'
revenue and cash flow in 2016, according to Moody's Investors
Service.
Oilfield services companies are expected to see tough
competition and poor pricing because of equipment overcapacity,
according to the credit rating agency.
Giants in the sector including Schlumberger and
Halliburton have been forced to slash capital spending.
Nuverra in December announced it ended a contract with XTO
Energy Inc for water-related midstream services in the Bakken
shale field in North Dakota, citing a dramatic change in market
conditions.
Nuverra announced in 2014 that it had made a long-term
agreement with XTO to build a 150-mile pipeline network to
provide water gathering and disposal services and fresh water
delivery.
Last year, Nuverra sold Thermo Fluids Inc., an environmental
services firm, to Clean Harbors Inc for $85 million.
