UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds, finds support after sliding below $47/bbl
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
Sept 10 Oil and natural gas company NuVista Energy Ltd said it will sell three properties in Canada for about C$236 million ($241.9 million) to repay debt.
The natural gas and heavy oil properties being disposed are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. They have a combined production capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company's outstanding bank debt, NuVista said.
The company had C$339 million in long-term debt, as of June 30.
NuVista said it now plans to focus on its condensate-rich Montney properties.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $478.1 million, closed at C$4.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
VIENNA, June 6 Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.