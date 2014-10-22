Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Nu World Holdings Ltd
* Fy group revenue from continuing operations increased by 25.2% to r2,108.1 million
* Fy headline eps increased 57.4% to 351.1 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
April 19 Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged.