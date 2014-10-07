Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
Oct 7 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Bever Holding NV is suspended on Euronext Amsterdam at the request of the AFM, pending the publication of a press release by the company Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.