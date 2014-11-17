SAFT ON WEALTH-Bubble-spotting, like genius parenting, is rare
April 19 “Is this market a bubble?” and “Is my kid a genius?” are two questions which are asked far more often, and with less profit, than they should.
Nov 17 NV Bever Holding :
* Q3 net loss after tax 1.44 million euros
* Q3 pre-tax loss of 1.94 million euros
* Q3 income from real estate 20,000 euros
* Q3 income from exploitation 242,000 euros
* Real estate portfolio as of Sept. 30. 124.7 million euros
* Aims to settle dispute with Staalbankiers outside of court Source text: bit.ly/1viNDl3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 19 “Is this market a bubble?” and “Is my kid a genius?” are two questions which are asked far more often, and with less profit, than they should.
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter