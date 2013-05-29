Indian shares end lower; all eyes on Infosys results
April 12 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Infosys results on Thursday, while geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on the sentiment.
May 29 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's subsidiary MidAmerican Energy will buy Nevada's largest electric utility NV Energy Inc for $5.6 billion.
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co will purchase NV Energy's common stock for $23.75 per share, a 23 percent premium to NV's Wednesday closing price.
April 12 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Infosys results on Thursday, while geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on the sentiment.
April 12 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd :