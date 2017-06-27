(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp
announced on Monday it was partnering with Volvo Cars
and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop
self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market
by 2021.
Volvo is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
.
The Silicon Valley-based Nvidia also announced a
non-exclusive partnership with German automotive suppliers ZF
and Hella for artificial intelligence
technology for autonomous driving.
Nvidia came to prominence in the gaming industry for
designing graphics processing chips, but in recent years has
been a key player in the automotive sector for providing the
so-called "brain" of the autonomous vehicle.
The company, whose many partners already include Tesla Inc
, Toyota Motor Corp and tier one supplier
Robert Bosch, announced its latest deals at an
automotive electronics show in Ludwigsburg, Germany.
Nvidia's Drive PX artificial intelligence platform is used
by Tesla in its Models S and X and upcoming Model 3 electric
vehicles. Volkswagen AG's Audi is also using the
system to reach full autonomous driving by 2020.
In a call with reporters, Nvidia's senior automotive
director Danny Shapiro said carmakers and their main suppliers
are now moving away from the research and development phase of
autonomous vehicles and into concrete production plans.
The system developed jointly by ZF and Hella, and using
Nvidia's Drive PX platform, will combine front cameras with
radar and software to create technology meeting the Euro NCAP
safety certification for so-called "Level 3" driving, in which
some, but not all, driving is performed by the car.
Volvo is already using the Drive PX for the self-driving
cars in its "Drive Me" autonomous pilot program.
Volvo's production vehicles built on Nvidia's platform, as
announced on Monday, are planned for sale by 2021.
