* Car companies use Nvidia's "supercomputer on a chip"
* Automotive culture invades Silicon Valley
* Chipmaker's rivals include Intel, Texas Instruments
* Learning the meaning of "automotive grade"
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, May 14 It took Silicon Valley chipmaker
Nvidia Corp the better part of a decade to gain
acceptance as a global automotive supplier, a lesson for other
technology firms hoping to make a similar transition from
consumer electronics to car components.
Nvidia had a thriving business in supplying powerful
graphics processors for video game consoles and laptop computers
when representatives of Volkswagen AG asked if it
could adapt the same realistic, three-dimensional displays for
the dashboards of Audi luxury cars.
That was 10 years ago - several lifetimes in Silicon Valley
terms, but just a couple of model changes ago for the big car
maker. It took six years for Nvidia to develop the chips to
power the 3-D navigation system display that launched on the
2011 Audi A8, the brand's top-of-the-line sedan, compared with
three to four years to develop a new chip for gaming
applications.
Along the way, Nvidia engineers learned the hard way they
could not just pop a chip designed for a laptop or a game
console into a car.
"We had to be taught what 'automotive grade' meant," recalls
Danny Shapiro, Nvidia's senior director of automotive
operations. In simple terms, that meant no reboots - because a
dashboard screen that fails to light up means an angry customer
and possibly an expensive warranty repair.
The decade-long effort enabled Nvidia to make the jump from
the world of computers and game consoles into the fast-growing
market for advanced automotive displays and automated driving
systems. It is a leap that other Silicon Valley tech companies
want to emulate to cash in on the convergence of automobiles and
digital connectivity.
Nvidia's success in landing processors on cars including the
Audi A8 and the Tesla Model S sedan illustrates the
growing willingness among automakers to look beyond their
traditional suppliers to obtain a technological edge.
"They offer us computing systems with the strength" to
process vast amounts of data required by new driver assistance
systems and displays, said Ulrich Hackenberg, Audi's head of
technical development.
Nvidia is still a niche player with a long way to go to
crack the top league of traditional automotive chip suppliers.
Much larger companies, including Japan's Renesas Electronics
Corp and U.S. chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc, Intel
Corp and Qualcomm Inc, dominate the automotive
chip business.
Nvidia's automotive sales represented just 4 percent of the
company's $4.7 billion annual revenue in its most recent fiscal
year. That in turn is just one-tenth of the $1.86 billion in
automotive semiconductors that Texas Instruments sold last
year.
Brooke Williams, TI's business manager for driver assistance
systems, said his company already knows how to deal with
automakers' demands after 35 years of supplying products for
vehicles. "We understand the automotive design cycle and how the
vehicle manufacturers and suppliers work."
SELF-DRIVING CARS
Nvidia has made the leap to infotainment systems in
vehicles, but not yet to self-driving cars.
The company had just $23 million in sales in the automotive
segment in 2011. Growth has surged since. This year, the company
expects automotive revenue of $183 million, and says it has
booked more than $2 billion in future automotive business, most
of that involving chips for digital displays and infotainment.
By 2020, Nvidia expects to have chips on more than 32 million
vehicles.
The company is pushing to crack the emerging market for
driver assistance systems, which include such tasks as
self-parking and semi-automated steering and braking. Those
systems require huge amounts of computing power in very small
packages. Nvidia has developed and begun selling a chip called
the Tegra X1 for automotive and gaming uses, which it says can
put the power of a supercomputer in a package about the size of
a postage stamp.
"Nvidia brings unparalleled graphics capabilities that could
prove critical building blocks" for driver assistance systems,
said Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore.
Nvidia got coaching from automotive customers who liked the
company's technology but were not sure of its ability to measure
up to their standards.
Early in their relationship, Audi executives took Nvidia
engineers on a trip to Audi's home factory in Ingolstadt,
Germany.
"We told the Nvidia guys, 'you make one part, but we
assemble a car here from 10,000 pieces,'" said Mathias Halliger,
Audi's senior systems architect for connected vehicle
technologies. "If even one part is bad, we have a problem."
To drive home the point, an Audi tour guide noted that one
of the luxury cars had been rejected because of a tiny flaw in
the paint.
The plant tour, Halliger said, "helped Nvidia to understand
our requirements. It showed dramatically what we were looking
for."
There was more for Nvidia to learn. A typical automotive
production cycle can run five years or more, compared with one
year for many consumer products. Nvidia had to go back to its
suppliers to make sure that key components, from memory to power
supply, could be upgraded as needed over that longer life cycle.
"When you work with car companies and you engage in these
developments with them, over the years you adopt their culture,"
said Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jen-Hsun Huang, whose
personal automotive stable includes two Ferraris and two Teslas.
"But the car is dying to be reinvented."
(Editing by Joe White and Matthew Lewis)