SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Chipmaker Nvidia said it appointed a former Cisco and Microsoft executive as its new chief financial officer, ending a search of more than two years after its previous CFO left.

Colette Kress, who has worked in the technology industry for 24 years, replaces interim CFO Karen Burns, who stepped in after Nvidia's previous CFO David White left in May 2011 for personal reasons.

Nvidia Chief Executive and co-founder Jen-Hsun Huang said in a statement on Monday that Kress, who most recently was senior vice president and chief financial officer at Cisco's Business Technology and Operations Finance organization, would help the company extend into visual computing, mobile and cloud computing.