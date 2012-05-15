* Nvidia unveils GPU tech for servers, cloud
* CEO looks beyond core PC chip business
* Manufacturing constraint dampens chip sales
By Noel Randewich
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15 Nvidia Corp
Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang wants his graphics chips to be
adopted in data centers to help stream better graphics to
smartphones and tablets, his company's newest bid to diversify
beyond personal computers.
Huang showed programmers and engineers at an industry event
new technology adapting Nvidia's Kepler graphics processors, or
GPUs, for cloud computing.
"For the first time we have virtualized the GPU," Huang
said. "One GPU can now be shared with countless users."
Huang, who cofounded Nvidia, showed demonstrations of a game
with high-end graphics run from servers and played on mobile
devices. The challenge Nvidia is tackling is to keep games fast
and responsive even when they are played over data centers and
across wireless carriers' networks.
Keenly aware of explosive growth in tablets, smartphones and
cloud computing, Nvidia is looking beyond its core business of
designing chips that make games and videos look better on PCs.
Along with larger rival Qualcomm Inc, Nvidia is
also suffering from a shortage of cutting-edge chips from TSMC
after the contract manufacturer was slow to ramp up
its new 28 nanometer process technology.
With demand for high-end chips much higher than expected,
Qualcomm has said it will work with additional suppliers but
will still have shortages through most of 2012.
On Monday, Nvidia said it was buying about 500 wireless
communications patents from privately held IPWireless as it
locks horns with Qualcomm in the lucrative market for smartphone
and tablet chips.
As well as making power-efficient chips for smartphones,
Nvidia is promoting its graphics technology to be used for new
purposes, including supercomputers running simulations in
astrophysics and other math-heavy tasks.
While traditional central processors found in computers are
designed to make huge calculations very quickly, one after
another, GPUs excel at carrying out several small calculations
at the same time, which makes them handy for specific kinds of
tasks.