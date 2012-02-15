SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Nvidia Corp's fourth-quarter revenue met scaled-back expectations as the chipmaker focused on its newest processor for smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market.

After cutting its forecast in January due to a hard drive shortage in Asia and slower mobile chip sales, Nvidia said revenue for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 was $953 m illion, up from $886 m illion a year ago and slightly above analysts' average estimate of $950 m illion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.