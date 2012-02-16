* Nvidia sees slower Tegra ramp without Samsung
* 1st-qtr revenue outlook misses Street view
* Stock drops after hours
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 15 Nvidia Corp
warned that delays in ramping up new manufacturing technology
are affecting sales of its PC graphics chips and that smartphone
chip-customer Samsung Electronics has become a
rival.
Anxious to move beyond its traditional business of designing
graphics chips for personal computers, Nvidia has jumped into
mobile devices and late last year unveiled its new Tegra 3
processor.
On a conference call with analysts following Nvidia's
fourth-quarter report on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer
Jen-Hsun Huang said short supplies of cutting-edge 28-nanometer
semiconductors as its contract manufacturer TSMC adapts to the
new technology were also hurting sales of Nvidia's PC graphics
chips, or GPUs.
"New generations of smartphones, new generations of GPUs are
going to drive the demand for 28-nanometer capacity. ... And so
I think you're going it find that this year is going to continue
to be tight," he said.
Huang stepped back from his previous goal of reaching $1
billion in sales of Tegra mobile chips in 2012, telling Reuters
in an interview that one-time mobile chip customer Samsung
Electronics has become a competitor.
He said revenue from Tegra last year was $360 million and
that he expects to grow it at last 50 percent this year.
Samsung manufactures processors for Apple's iPhones and
iPads and also makes smartphones that compete against Apple.
"It's a changing world. Samsung is now a direct competitor
to us. They've been building processors for Apple for some time.
... And surely they've learned quite a bit and they're applying
what they've learned for their own phones," Huang said.
Apple accuses Samsung of "slavishly" copying its tablet and
smartphone technology and the two companies are involved in
multiple lawsuits.
Nvidia also warned that a hard drive shortage caused by
flooding of factories in Thailand last year would keep the PC
industry from growing this year, but that Nvidia would gain some
market share.
WAIT AND SEE
With competitors Texas Instruments Inc and Qualcomm
Inc turning up the heat with their own new mobile
processors, investors have been waiting to see if the Tegra 3
chip finds its way into a top-selling device.
"The bottom line is the stock has moved a lot on
anticipation of Tegra growth and they haven't seen it yet, and
they're certainly not guiding on it," said Evercore Partners
analyst Patrick Wang.
Nvidia had some successes early in 2011 with its Tegra 2
chips appearing in tablets made by and LG Electronics
, although sales have grown less quickly than many
investors had expected.
Sales of Nvidia's Consumer Products group, which includes
the Tegra chips, fell 42 percent sequentially to $110 million in
the quarter. That was due to a drop-off of Tegra 2 sales ahead
of the launch of devices using Tegra 3 chips, Nvidia said.
Sales at its consumer GPU group and its Professional
Solutions group, which includes graphics chips used in
workstations, each dipped 4 percent sequentially in the fourth
quarter, hurt by the hard drive shortage.
Nvidia said revenue in its fiscal first quarter would be
between $900 million and $930 million compared with analysts'
average forecast of $944.63 million.
Nvidia also guided for an April-quarter gross margin
forecast of 49.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percentage point, less
than the 52.1 percent expected by analysts.
The company's shares were down 4.2 percent in extended
trading after closing down 0.4 percent at $16.17 on Wednesday.
Nvidia said it had fourth-quarter net income of $116
million, or 19 cents per share, compared with $172 million, or
29 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts had expected 19 cents per
share.
Nvidia said revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 29 was $953
million, up from $886 million a year ago and slightly above
analysts' average estimate of $950 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.