July 31 Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp is recalling some of its Shield 8-inch tablets as the battery in these devices can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The chipmaker said it would replace all tablets sold between July 2014 and July 2015.

The recall does not affect any other Nvidia products, the company said. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)