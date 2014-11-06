(Adds details on results, background on company)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Nvidia on Thursday
posted higher fiscal third-quarter revenue that was above Wall
Street's expectations, fueled by the company's latest graphics
chips for personal computers as well as processors for data
centers and cars.
Revenue in the fiscal third-quarter ended Oct. 26 was $1.225
billion, up 16 percent from the year-ago quarter, compared with
analysts' average estimate of $1.202 billion.
For the current fourth quarter, Nvidia said it expects
revenue of $1.20 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on
average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.198 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income was $173 million, or 31 cents a
share, compared to $119 million, or 20 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 39 cents.
After struggling to compete against larger chipmakers like
Qualcomm in smartphones and tablets, Nvidia has
increased its focus on using its Tegra chips to power
entertainment and advanced navigation systems in cars made by
companies including Volkswagen's Audi, BMW and Tesla.
In the third quarter, revenue from Tegra chips for
automobiles and mobile devices jumped 51 percent to $168
million.
Nvidia's much larger PC graphics chip business expanded 13
percent to $991 million.
Shares of Nvidia rose 1.34 percent in extended trade, after
closing up 0.45 percent at $20.22 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)