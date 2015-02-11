(Adds detail on results and outlook, stock reaction)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Nvidia Corp on Wednesday posted higher fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations, boosting its shares as the graphics chipmaker increased its focus on high-end automobiles.

The company reported revenue in the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Jan. 25 of $1.25 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.203 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia's net income in the quarter was $193 million, or 35 cents a share, compared to $147 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were 43 cents. Analysts expected fourth-quarter EPS of 29 cents.

For the current first quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue of $1.16 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion.

Shares of Nvidia rose 5.33 percent in extended trade after closing down 0.67 percent at $20.81 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)