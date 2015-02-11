PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Nvidia Corp on Wednesday posted higher fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations, boosting its shares as the graphics chipmaker increased its focus on high-end automobiles.
The company reported revenue in the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Jan. 25 of $1.25 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.203 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's net income in the quarter was $193 million, or 35 cents a share, compared to $147 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were 43 cents. Analysts expected fourth-quarter EPS of 29 cents.
For the current first quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue of $1.16 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion.
Shares of Nvidia rose 5.33 percent in extended trade after closing down 0.67 percent at $20.81 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.