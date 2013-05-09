BRIEF-Deere & Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Nvidia posted first-quarter revenue of $954.7 million and net income of $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, as the graphics chipmaker rushes to diversify beyond a slowing PC market.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $940.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK, May 31 Major stock markets around the globe fell on Wednesday but were on track to book moderate gains for May, while the sterling fell as conflicting poll results stoked worries whether the ruling Conservatives could lose seats in next week's U.K. general election.