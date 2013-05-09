BRIEF-Deere & Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Graphics chipmaker Nvidia posted better-than expected results for the first quarter including record gross margins, despite a slowing PC industry, sending its share higher.
With PC sales losing ground to tablets, Nvidia is betting on its graphics expertise to make high-performance processors for mobile devices.
Nvidia had a record GAAP gross margin of 54.3 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 54.6 percent in the quarter. It said current-quarter gross margins would be about the same.
"Gross margins are moving up, we think partly due to (Nvidia's) higher exposure to workstations and servers - higher priced and higher value devices," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Kevin Cassidy.
The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported first-quarter revenue rose to $954.7 million on Thursday, from $924.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
It said revenue in the current quarter would be $975 million, plus or minus 2 percent.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $941 million for the quarter ended in April and $1.0 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income was $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to $60.4 million, or 10 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of 10 cents.
Shares of Nvidia rose about 1 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.08 percent at $13.91.
