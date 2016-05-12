May 12 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported a 13.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its chips used in gaming consoles and personal computers.

Net income rose to $196 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 1 from $134 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)