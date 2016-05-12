BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported a 13.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its chips used in gaming consoles and personal computers.
Net income rose to $196 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 1 from $134 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.