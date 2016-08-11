Aug 11 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported a 23.9 percent jump in quarterly revenue, its fastest quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, powered largely by strong demand for the company's processors used in gaming computers.

The company's net income soared to $253 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $26 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)