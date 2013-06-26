By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 26
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Nvidia Corp is
delaying sales of its new handheld game gadget, a setback in the
chipmaker's bid to use its appeal with personal computer gamers
to challenge console makers like Sony Corp and
Microsoft Corp.
On Wednesday, a day before the scheduled launch, Nvidia said
it had discovered a "mechanical issue" in the Shield multimedia
device, which lets users play Android and PC games using either
the built-in screen or on their TVs.
It will be shipped in July.
Nvidia's graphics chips are well-known to enthusiasts in
their 20s who deck out desktop computers with high-end
components to get the best out of first-person shooters and
other games.
The Santa Clara, California company hopes some of those
customers will also be drawn to Shield, which uses Nvidia's
Tegra 4 mobile chip, has a pop-up retina display, and runs the
same games as those on Android tablets and smartphones.
The portable device also shows movies, plays music, stores
e-books, and can be used to surf the Web.
As PC sales suffer from the growing popularity of tablets,
Nvidia has staked its future on using its PC graphics expertise
to make high-performance processors for mobile devices.
Last week Nvidia cut the price of the Shield to $299 from
$349.