AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Nvidia Corp and Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday in a statement said the Japanese car maker would use Nvidia's microchip technology to develop self-driving vehicle systems planned for the next few years.
Auto makers around the world are working on autonomous vehicles, expecting them to revolutionize the industry if the technology is completely safe. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Peter Henderson and James Dalgleish)
PARIS, June 20 French journalist Stephane Villeneuve has died in Iraq after succumbing to wounds suffered in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.